Nur-Sultan joins World Cleanup Day

On September 21 Nur-Sultan will carry out a city-wide volunteer clean-up devoted to the World Cleanup Day and Arbor Day (arbor comes from Latin arbor, meaning tree), the press service of the city Akimat informs.

The public event will be participated by corporate teams, teams of universities and secondary specialized colleges, state institutions, public health facilities as well as representatives of national companies. The attendees will get field fortification hand tools, gloves and trash bags.

Moreover, Nur-Sultan will join the international environmental campaign called the World Cleanup Day which is to involve more than 150 countries around the world as well as 380 million volunteers.

NOTE: World Cleanup Day is held over the course of a 24-hour period, usually in mid-September. There are numerous organizations that facilitate and host World Cleanup Day events globally. Like Earth Day, World Cleanup Day is non-partisan, apolitical, and is not affiliated with any national or global political party or discrete ideology.

