Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Shamalgan village

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Shamalgan village in Almaty region today.

His meeting with locals is underway. It is being held next to the Atameken Historic and Cultural Center of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation.

The population of the village is 20,000 people. The village has five schools and two colleges.

Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a visit to his birthplace.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.