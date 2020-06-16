Objects inspected for coronavirus safety will be marked in Almaty

The objects checked for coronavirus safety will be marked in Almaty, reports the tourism department.

The tourism department of Almaty has been assigned with a mark of conformity "Proven! It is clean and safe here! " . It will be installed in the places that guarantee compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules and regulations in accordance with the requirements. The presence of the " Proven! It is clean and safe here! " will be a guarantee of safety. The working group started its work on June 5, " said the report.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.