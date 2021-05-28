On Kuaishou, Discover The Beautiful World

Vice President of Kuaishou Liu Zhen told about the prospects for the development of Kuaishou platform during online event Media Communication and Social Development in China held by China's SCO Committee on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform globally which serves to record and share videos taken by all users.

Kuaishou offers users more freedom to see a world with diversity.

By May 2020, more than 250 million people earned income through Kuaishou platform, among which 6.5 million were from national-level poor counties.

In national-level poor counties, there is one active Kuaishou user in every four people. The total number of videos recorded by Kuaishou in those counties exceeds 2.9 billion, with over 95.29 billion likes and 165.38 billion plays.

Cooperating with international organization to fight against the COVID-19

In the 30-minute live-streaming, Dr. Gao Li, WHO's representative in China, answered various questions about COVID-19 in 2019, such as "do we still need to wear masks now" and "what can other countries learn from China's experience in fighting the COVID-19?

Taking on corporate responsibility, deepening cooperation with international organizations

Kuaishou and WFP jointly launched the "Nutritious Meals at Home" activity - a short video contest for the creation of nutritious recipes. In June 2020, they jointly launched the "Dream Meal" public welfare challenge to support the school feeding program for children in poor areas affected by the COVID-19.

Caring for social responsibility and committing to ecological protection

Kuaishou and the UNDP have cooperated to enhance the public's awareness of ecological protection through the means of short videos. During the one month activity, more than 40,000 people submitted their art works, with a total view of 900 million.

Kuaishou is people-oriented company. We respect for life, labor and creation. We are the trusted destination for users to create and share content. Access to our platform is free for all users", company says.

