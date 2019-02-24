One more antibiotic becomes free-of-charge in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Yelzhan Birtanov instructed to include one more antibiotic into the list of free medication in Kazakhstan. It was shared by head of Kazakhstan's Association of Cystic Fibrosis Indira Izbazarova on her Facebook.





Yesterday I had a meeting with the Kazakh Health Minister, during which we discussed problems relating to patients suffering from cystic fibrosis. The Minister instructed to include colistin that is a vital antibiotic for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infected patients with cystic fibrosis into the list of free-of-charge medication at the expanse of the republican budget," she said.





In addition, according to Izbasarova, Yelzhan Birtanov instructed to create four inter regional centers of cystic fibrosis on the base of state hospitals.





For reference: Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that affects mostly the lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine.









