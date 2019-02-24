One of the largest skiing base in Eurasia to be opened in Borovoe

On May-June, 2018, it is planned to open a skiing base in Borovoe that will be a large-scale sports facility not only in Kazakhstan but also in Eurasia, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said during the presentation of the Shchuchinsk-Borovoe resort zone.





For winter tourism, an important event will be the opening of the republican skiing base, which we plan to open in May-June this year. This is the only high-tech sports facility in Eurasia with a complex of buildings and structures on an area of more than 120 hectares. It includes a hotel with 200 seats, a gym, a swimming pool, a springboard, a ski biathlon track, a medical and recreation center, a stadium for 3,000 seats," the minister said.





In addition, the Burabay zone, according to Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, will become a unique place for children and youth tourism. Thus, this year, on the initiative of the rector of the KazNUI, a children's creative camp will be opened in the region of Katarkol.





Also, as part of the 20th anniversary of Astana, we are launching the Festival of Children and Youth Creativity "Festival Burabay Summer" for talents from all corners of the world. The festival in the future will become a permanent event of Borovoe with a broad access to the global audience. All zones that are attractive for the development of tourism - as Antalya in summer, and Spain, other countries hold children's international competitions. Burabay should become the first center of children's festivals in Kazakhstan," the head of the Ministry stressed.





According to Mukhamediuly, within the festival, Bardic songs and other large-scale events enabling to focus mass tourist flows in Borovoe during all four seasons will be held.









