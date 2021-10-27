Only 20% of young people are involved in industry of Kazakhstan

Only 20% of young people are employed in the industry in Kazakhstan, Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection said on Tuesday.
In the field of industry, we have seen a process of aging personnel. Only 20% of young people are employed in this area," Shapkenov said.
The minister also marked that required basic skills will change to 40% and there will be new formats of work: "the economy of free income", freelancers.
It is necessary to legislatively regulate their activities and take measures to protect labor force," he added.
Source: KazTAG
