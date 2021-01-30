Only two flights per week are available Kazakhstan and Russia

Only two flights per week are available between Kazakhstan and Russia, said the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

On the background of the information in mass media regarding the flights of the Russian airline Aeroflot to Kazakhstan, we inform you that before the coronavirus pandemic, regular flights between Kazakhstan and Russia were carried out by Kazakhstani and Russian airlines between the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Uralsk, Karaganda, Shymkent, Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Taraz, Kostanay and Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Astrakhan, Kazan, Omsk, Makhachkala, Krasnodar, Tyumen, Mineralnye Vody with a frequency of 178 flights per week.

In March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, regular flights between the two countries were suspended," said the report.





