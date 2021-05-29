Only two out of 102 recreation centers near the Bukhtarma reservoir comply with sanitary standards

Only two recreation centers out of 102 on the coast of the Bukhtarma reservoir comply with the sanitary standards.

There are 102 recreation centers in the Altai region, on the coast of the Bukhtarma reservoir, only two business entities have submitted applications for an act of compliance with sanitary standards.

Note that this document is a prerequisite for work in the summer season of 2021," the report said.

The owners of recreation centers and service organizations can resume their activities only after receiving an act of compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards.

There are 188 recreation centers on the coast of Alakol, 158 of them have already received sanitary and epidemiological conclusions from the territorial authority. The business department, together with the Akimat of the Urjar region, assists the remaining owners of the bases in applying for QR codes to work in the Ashyq project.













