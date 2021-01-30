Opening hours of trade centers restricted in Almaty

The opening hours of shopping and entertainment centers have been restricted in Almaty.

Restrictions have been imposed on the activities of shopping and entertainment centers, trading houses and retail chains from 10.00 to 20.00 on weekdays, their operation is banned on Saturdays and Sundays," reads the decree.

The new regulation is expected to come into force on February 1.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.