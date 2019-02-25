Almaty. June 4. Kazakhstan Today - Orphaned children will receive priority in housing.



Leavers of children's homes need to be provided for with housing for social integration. About 28,000 youngsters require housing in Kazakhstan. Currently several bills are being considered in Parliament, Caspionet reports.



"Orphan children, just like war veterans will have priority in the allocation of housing. There are also additional responsibilities that will be entrusted to the heads of children's homes, foster parents and experts of guardianship agencies, who should get children ready for this," said BakhytAlibayeva, Deputy Chairperson of Children's RightsDefence Committee.



About 1,500 children will leave children's homes this year. Children going to university will be provided with hostel accommodation, others will be allocated to youth houses, in which guests can live only until the age of 23.



