OSCE supports training seminar on public hearings on environmental issues in Kazakhstan

The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in co-operation with Pavlodar's Aarhus Centre will organize a training on public hearings as a tool for public participation in environmental decision-making.

Some 20 environmental NGOs, students and active citizens will be trained on the environmental rights, Aarhus Convention principles and procedures to conduct public hearings. Following the training, the event participants will be engaged in the monitoring of public hearings in Pavlodar region, identify possible violations and suggest ways to address them.

The event will take place on 23 February in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan.

The event is part of the OSCE Programme Office's longstanding efforts to advance international standards of the Aarhus Convention in Kazakhstan, its official website reads.

