Over 10.3 thousand cars lining at Khorgos

Over 10.3 thousand cars are lining on the Kazakh side of the Khorgos International Center on the way to China, the the State Revenue Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
Adjacent state - the People's Republic of China; checkpoint (p / p) - Nur Zholy (Khorgos) - 50 (10 346 TS (vehicles) in the electronic queue, on the territory of p / p 49)", the report says.
215 cars are waiting in line to leave for China at the Bakhty p / p, other 53 vehicles are waiting in line to enter Uzbekistan: Atameken - 15, Kaplanbek - 25 and Kazygurt - 13.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.