Over 10.3 thousand cars lining at Khorgos

03.11.2021, 16:34 18874
Images | mirtesen.ru
Over 10.3 thousand cars are lining on the Kazakh side of the Khorgos International Center on the way to China, the the State Revenue Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
 

Adjacent state - the People's Republic of China; checkpoint (p / p) - Nur Zholy (Khorgos) - 50 (10 346 TS (vehicles) in the electronic queue, on the territory of p / p 49)", the report says.

 
215 cars are waiting in line to leave for China at the Bakhty p / p, other 53 vehicles are waiting in line to enter Uzbekistan: Atameken - 15, Kaplanbek - 25 and Kazygurt - 13.

Source: KazTAG


 
Regular flights to be resumed between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek

03.11.2021, 16:04 17551
Regular flights will be resumed between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee sain on Wednesday.
 

Air Astana will resume flights between the capitals in the near future. The flights will be operated on aircraft of the E190-E2 / A-320 type," the report says.

 
According to the civil aviation committee, the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with schedule posted on the airline's websites.

Source: KazTAG


 
Social activists said foreign sadist teacher works at Nazarbayev Intellectual School

02.11.2021, 18:12 52840
Lee Ashford, foreign teacher of computer programming, who works at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) in Almaty, has a criminal conviction for causing grievous bodily harm, said Dina Smailova, head of the Don’t Be Silent KZ public foundation.
 

We learned that Lee Ashford who worked at NIS in Taldykorgan from October 2018 to August 2021 and transferred to NIS Almaty in September 2021, has a criminal record for causing grievous bodily harm. In May 2017, he was convicted by the Royal Criminal Court of Cardiff (UK) and has a ban on teaching," she said.

 
She noted that according to paragraph 2 of Article 26 of the Labor Code, persons with a criminal record are not allowed in an organization in the field of education.
 

However, he was hired by NIS in violation of the law. We have all the official documents: a letter from the prosecutor, a criminal record, documents confirming his employment in NIS," she added.


Source: KazTAG


 
Kazakhstan adds 1,181 new daily cases of COVID-19

02.11.2021, 11:56 40474
Images | open sources
Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Pavlodar region has seen the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 168. Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities have each reported 145 fresh daily COVID-19 infections.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 137 daily coronavirus cases, Karaganda region – 131, and Akmola region – 118.

89 more infections have been logged in Almaty region, 79 in Kostanay region, 64 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Shymkent city, 19 in Atyrau region, 16 in Turkestan region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 10 in Aktobe region.

West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions have seen nine and four fresh daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

The country has so far reported 941,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Source: Kazinform


 
