Over 10 thousand people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the pandemic

4408 cases of COVID-19 (CVI +) and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI-) were recorded in Kazakhstan on September 7-8, the number of deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 10 thousand, said the press service of the Ministry of Health.

From March 13, 2020 to September 8, 2021, CVI +: morbidity - 828 224 (4106 over the past day), mortality - 10 076 (72 on September 7); from March 13, 2020 to September 7, 2021 CVI-: incidence - 71,948 (302 on September 7), mortality - 4611 (14 on September 7) ", reads the report.

84,262 people continue getting treatment for CVI (76,339 CVI + and 7923 CVI-), 17,749 patients are in hospitals, and 66,513 patients are at the outpatient level.

1390 patients are in serious condition, 346 patients are in state of extreme severity, 197 patients are on ventilators," the report says.













