Over 114 people infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Data on the epidemiological situation with coronavirus with a positive PCR test as of November 4, 2020 in Kazakhstan published.

Over the past day, 494 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered.

In total, 114,235 cases were confirmed in the country, of which:

in Almaty - 14850 (+25),

in Nur-Sultan - 14710 (+35),

in Atyrau region - 11326 (+8),

in Karaganda region - 10642 (+20),

in East Kazakhstan region - 10940 (+222),

in WKR - 7093 (+29),

in Shymkent - 5249 (+8),

in Almaty region - 5195 (+7),

in North Kazakhstan region - 4602 (+32),

in Pavlodar region - 4432 (+50),

in Zhambyl region - 4203 (+4),

in Akmola region - 3862 (+29),

in Kostanay region - 3704 (+18),

in the Turkestan region - 3419 (+1),

in Mangystau region - 3405 (+0),

in Aktobe region - 3341 (+6),

in Kyzylorda region - 3262 (+0).

At the same time, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus infection was 246.

in Nur-Sultan - 46,

in Almaty - 10,

in Akmola region - 41,

in Aktobe region - 5,

in Almaty region - 7,

in Atyrau region - 17,

in East Kazakhstan region - 56,

in Zhambyl region - 5,

in WKR - 21,

in Karaganda region - 15,

in Kostanay region - 7,

in Kyzylorda region - 10,

in Pavlodar region - 6.

In total, 107,139 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.





