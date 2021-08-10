Over 19 thousand km of water supply networks need replacement in Kazakhstan, which indicates the concept for the development of housing and communal infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

Today the population of 3991 villages (6316 villages in total) are provided with centralized water supply, complex block modules have been installed in 403 villages with a population of fewer than 200 people. According to the statistics agency, the total length of water supply networks makes 85 105.9 km, of which 19 138.7 km of networks need replacement," the concept says.













