Over 1,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical homeland since Jan 2025

Over 1,149,000 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historical homeland since 1991, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.





In 2025, 1,070 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan and got the status of kandas.





More than 51.9% of repatriates, who have arrived in Kazakhstan since the year beginning, are from China, 37.5% are from Uzbekistan, 7.1% are from Turkmenistan, 1.8% are from Russia and 1.7% are from other countries.





As of February 1, 2025, the share of ethnic immigrants of employable age made 60.2%. Of them, 16.7% have higher education diplomas, 32.9% are the graduates of vocational education institutions, 48.4% are school graduates, and 1.9% have no education certificates.





32.9% are underage children and 6.8% are pensioners.





The repatriates were settled mostly in Akmola, Abai, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan, determined as labour-deficient regions of the country.





Those settling in the abovementioned areas enjoy the following benefits:





Lump-sum travel costs to the amount of 70MCI (monthly calculation indices) per each family member (275,200 tenge) and monthly housing rent and utility allowance for the period of 12 months, amounting from 15 to 30 MCI depending on the number of family members (from 59,000 to 118,000 tenge), the Ministry says.