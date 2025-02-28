24.02.2025, 12:06 29641
Over 1,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical homeland since Jan 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Over 1,149,000 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historical homeland since 1991, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.
In 2025, 1,070 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan and got the status of kandas.
More than 51.9% of repatriates, who have arrived in Kazakhstan since the year beginning, are from China, 37.5% are from Uzbekistan, 7.1% are from Turkmenistan, 1.8% are from Russia and 1.7% are from other countries.
As of February 1, 2025, the share of ethnic immigrants of employable age made 60.2%. Of them, 16.7% have higher education diplomas, 32.9% are the graduates of vocational education institutions, 48.4% are school graduates, and 1.9% have no education certificates.
32.9% are underage children and 6.8% are pensioners.
The repatriates were settled mostly in Akmola, Abai, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan, determined as labour-deficient regions of the country.
Those settling in the abovementioned areas enjoy the following benefits:
Lump-sum travel costs to the amount of 70MCI (monthly calculation indices) per each family member (275,200 tenge) and monthly housing rent and utility allowance for the period of 12 months, amounting from 15 to 30 MCI depending on the number of family members (from 59,000 to 118,000 tenge), the Ministry says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.02.2025, 10:34 316
Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit
Tell a friend
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has taken the Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft to the orbit, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, TASS reports.
The spacecraft is expected to reach the International Space Station in about 50 hours. Its docking with the Zvezda module is scheduled for 2:04 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday (11:04 p.m. Saturday GMT).
The carrier rocket blasted off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 12:24 a.m. Moscow time on Friday (9:24 p.m. Thursday GMT).
It was the first launch of the Progress space freighter and the first launch from Baikonur in 2025.
The spacecraft will deliver 2,599 kg of various cargoes to the ISS, including 1,179 kg of equipment, stowage for scientific experiments, clothing, food, medical and hygienic sets for the crew, 950 kg of refueling propellant, 420 kg of potable water for cosmonauts and 50 kg of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere.
The cargo also includes new Orlan-ISS No. 6 spacesuit for cosmonauts’ spacewalks under the Russian program. Currently, Russian cosmonauts use Orlan-ISS No. 4 and Orlan-ISS No. 5 spacesuits for extravehicular activity outside the space station.
The resupply ship will also deliver stowage for conducting the Aseptic, Biodegradation, Virtual, Cascade, Lasma, Mirage, Neuroimmunity and Photobioreactor experiments aboard the station.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 13:50 29461
Shymkent sees 2fold increase in flu, acute respiratory virus infection cases compared to 2024
Tell a friend
Since the start of the epidemic season, Shymkent has reported 293 cases of influenza, with more than half of the cases affecting children under 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Health officials report that in January 2025, there were 52 confirmed flu cases, 30 of which (or 59.6%) were among children under 14. In February, 34 cases were reported, with 22 (or 64.7%) in minors.
In January, there were 56,922 reported cases of acute respiratory infections, with 35,953 (59.9%) of those cases affecting children under the age of 14. In February, 35,656 cases were registered, with 21,393 (60.0%) in minors. Since the start of the epidemic season, a total of 185,152 acute respiratory infections cases have been recorded, 120,307 (64.9%) of which were in children under 14. As for the flu, 293 cases have been reported, with 172 (58.7%) affecting children," said Zhanargul Zhaksylykova, head of the city’s Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.
In 2024, around 33,000 cases of upper respiratory infections were reported in Shymkent during the epidemic season. The majority of those affected were children, with over 10,000 minors falling ill. Experts noted at the time that the overwhelming majority of patients had not been vaccinated.
Despite a vaccination campaign reaching 150,000 city residents, it was clearly insufficient to establish herd immunity in the city with a population of over 1.2 million people.
Health professionals raise concerns, warning that the flu can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, meningitis, and encephalitis.
Doctors advise seeking medical attention at the first signs of symptoms and following isolation guidelines.
Experts recommend simple preventive measures like washing your hands regularly, airing out rooms, keeping the air moist, and avoiding crowded places. These steps are especially important for families with children, who are the most vulnerable.
It’s important to understand that the flu is not just a cold. Without timely treatment, it can lead to serious complications, including lethal outcome," experts emphasize.
Doctors strongly advise parents to keep a close eye on their children's health and to keep them home from school or daycare at the first signs of illness.
As reported earlier, acute respiratory virus infection cases have increased in the Kostanay region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 10:30 32126
Tourist flow to Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon surges by 7 times in 4 years
Tell a friend
Over 117,000 tourists visited Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon in 2024, having surged by 7 times since 2020 (16,105), Kazinform News Agency reports.
Of them, 17,500 are nationals of 52 foreign countries
According to the data released by the administration of Uigur district of Almaty region, the Charyn Canyon National Park earned 117 million tenge from the services provided.
Authorities say, 22 kilometers of roads connecting the Almaty-Khorgos highway with the Charyn Canyon, as well as the tourist route leading to the Temirlik Canyon, were overhauled last year.
The stairs to the gorge were also repaired, and 14 solid waste containers as well a reverse vending machine were installed.
Previously, it was reported that Uigur district earned more than 1 billion tenge from tourism in 2024.
The number of tourists visiting Almaty region in January-October 2024 reached 1.6 million people, that is 31% more against the same period in 2023. The most popular destinations are Kolsay Lakes, Ile-Alatau National Park, and Charyn Canyon.
This unique national park attracts tourists, who arrive in Almaty from various countries, such as Qatar, U.S., Canada, Italy, Spain, Germany, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Türkiye, Brazil, Russia, and China.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2025, 22:22 34071
Astana Opera to honor Abai's 180th anniversary with an art song concert
Tell a friend
In honour of the 180th anniversary of the great poet, educator, composer, philosopher Abai Qunanbaiuly, a number of significant events are planned at Astana Opera. The first of them will be the concert Uiyqtap Zhatqan Zhurekti An Oyatar, which will take place on March 2 at the opera house’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
The performer and inspirational figure of the concert is People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Shakhimardan Abilov. Together with him, international competitions laureate, graduate of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, tenor Nursultan Anuarbek, as well as international competitions laureate, the opera academy’s third academic season attendee, soprano Sara Sadygulova, will take part in this musical evening. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova will perform the piano part.
It is important to emphasize that this evening an art song cycle by the composer Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev to the poems by Abai Qunanbaiuly will be performed for the first time at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Shakhimardan Abilov noted that these seven art songs represent the first vocal cycle in the history of Kazakh classical art song.
In 1981, while preparing my concert at the conservatory, I discovered an art song by Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev on Abai’s famous poem "Qalyn Elim, Qazaghym, Qairan Zhurtym", written by him in his student years. This art song remained unpublished and unperformed. Its melody is broad, the sound is high, and the vocal part requires powerful breathing in the upper octaves. In 1986, I performed it for the first time at the Composers Union plenary meeting. Having heard my performance, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev expressed his gratitude to me for giving new life to his work. Inspired by this, he wrote seven more art songs on Abai’s poems especially for my voice. Thus, the first vocal cycle of 7 art songs based on the great poet’s works in the history of Kazakh professional music was created," Shakhimardan Abilov said.
The opera singer also emphasized the importance of popularizing the great Abai’s creative work.
The leitmotif and harmony of Abai’s poems are unusual. The themes of his works are incredibly diverse. Mood, love and hate, nature, social and civic lyrics - all this is our life. Each of his poems is a separate philosophy, a separate wisdom. If we understand and follow such a great thinker as Abai, we will take a worthy place in the world," Shakhimardan Abilov noted.
Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s famous art song cycle includes Abai’s poems "Qalyn Elim, Qazaghym, Qairan Zhurtym", "Zhazdygun Shilde Bolghanda", "Konilim Qaitty Dostan da, Dushpannan da...", "Qazhymas Dos Khalykta Zhoq", "Siz - Qyrghauyl Zhez Qanat", "Qara Qatyn", "Konil Qusy Quiqylzhyr Shartarapqa...". Currently, opera singer Shakhimardan Abilov and Astana Opera’s musical consultant Raushan Beskembirova are preparing to present these seven art songs to the audience in the format of two monocycles.
In addition, the program will feature four art songs by Nagim Mendygaliyev based on Abai’s poems: "Men Salem Zhazamyn", "Ghashyqtyn Tili - Tilsiz Til", "Keide Eser Konil Qurghyryn", "Ghashyqtyq, Qumarlyqpen - Ol Eki Zhol", arias from the opera Abai by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi, as well as songs based on the poet’s works written by Sydyq Mukhamedzhanov, Mansur Sagatov and Yevgeniy Brussilovsky.
Many composers wrote art songs to Abai’s poems, but Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s style is unique and modern. His cycle of seven art songs is a work that is performed extremely rarely. Until today, only Shakhimardan Abilov has performed these art songs," accompanist Raushan Beskembirova noted.
In the art songs to Abai’s poems, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev deeply reveals the poet’s philosophical reflections, combining them with modern harmony. The piano part in these works is highly rich and requires from the performer not only impeccable technique, but also a deep understanding of the musical imagery. The complexity of the performance is due to the need to keenly convey the expressive dramaturgy and emotional nuances embedded in the composer’s music. Now, together with Shakhimardan Abilov, we are re-studying all seven art songs. In the process of preparing for the concert, a new edition of this cycle is being created. It will become valuable material for future generations of musicians," Raushan Beskembirova added.
She also noted that the concert Uiyqtap Zhatqan Zhurekti An Oyatarwill open a series of events dedicated to the 180th anniversary of Abai Qunanbaiuly at the opera house, and there are plans to hold several more concerts in the fall featuring works by other composers who wrote music to his poems.
As a reminder, Astana Opera’s repertoire includes works reflecting the life and creative work of Abai. Thus, in 2015, the opera Abai by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi to the libretto by Mukhtar Auezov premiered at the opera house’s Grand Hall. The opera house was awarded the State Prize of Kazakhstan in 2018 for this production.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2025, 18:17 34281
Dimash Qudaibergen receives Goodwill Ambassador badge
Images | Kazakh Senate
Tell a friend
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting on Friday with world-renowned Kazakhstani singer, Goodwill Ambassador of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazinform reports.
During the meeting, Ashimbayev praised Dimash’s mission aimed at promoting Kazakh national culture, ideas of peace and kindness through art as well as dialogue between nations and cultures, pointing out all these values mirror the principles of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
While handing over the Goodwill Ambassador badge to Dimash, the Senate Speaker pointed to the important role of Goodwill Ambassadors of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and expressed his hope that Dimash will continue to promote ideas of peace and harmony globally through his creative projects.
The meeting also focused on the preparation for the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, 2nd Forum of Young Religious Leaders, implementation of the Congress’ Concept and joint projects in these directions.
The 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions themed ‘Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future’ is set to take place on September 17-18, 2025, in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and the Muslim World League had discussed cooperation within the Congress of World and Traditional Religions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2025, 15:05 34526
Kazakhstan adds new routes to Georgia and China
Tell a friend
Air Astana and SCAT air companies will operate new flights to Georgia and China, the Kazakh Transport Ministry reports.
Air Astana plans to launch direct flights from Atyrau to Tbilisi on May 27. The flights will be operated three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays on Airbus aircraft. Now it flies from Almaty and Aktau cities.
SCAT will carry out flights from Shymkent to Xi’an starting from May 28 on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The new flights are expected to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries.
It was earlier reported, Almaty eyes better air connectivity with China, and targets extra flights in 2025.
PM discusses problems and prospects of transport and logistics industry development with entrepreneurs
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of the leadership of sectoral ministries and government organisations, primeminister.kz reports.
A constructive dialogue was held on the current situation and problems in the field of road, rail, water and air transport. Representatives of business stated about the existing administrative barriers that prevent the infusion of private investment and the implementation of new infrastructure projects in the industry. Proposals were made to improve regulatory norms to improve the business climate in the country.
Bakytbek Kadirov, General Director of Konkurent-B LLP, made proposals on attracting private investment in the railway industry. In particular, the construction of new tracks in regions that lack infrastructure but have potential for economic growth. This will help expand infrastructure bottlenecks and ensure the development of territorial connectivity within the country.
Prime Minister supported the initiative on private investments in the construction of railways and instructed the Ministry of Transport to make concrete proposals on the mechanism of return of investments till 1 March this year.
President of the Union of International Road Carriers Maksat Saktaganov raised the issue of control in transport. As a proposal the idea to introduce currency control on road transport was voiced. Also, in his opinion, it is necessary to amend the legislation on the procedure for checking the authenticity of authorisation documents.
Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov reported on plans to introduce QR-codes in order to ensure transparency of permit documents to prevent forgeries.
Director of Victory trans LLP Kuanyshbek Sadyrbayev initiated a number of changes in the rules of application of the permit system of road transport in Kazakhstan in international traffic to support domestic carriers.
Marat Berkaliyev, President of the Association Automobile Convent of Kazakhstan, which unites 60 large and 40 small bus carriers of the country, made proposals regarding the approval of a set of measures for the development of passenger transport on road transport in Kazakhstan for 3 years, which will provide for full subsidisation of losses of carriers, fleet renewal, etc.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2025, 22:31 34916
Ecologists explain why Caspian Sea turned red
Tell a friend
Aktau’s residents have expressed concern about an unusual phenomenon on one of the city beaches, Kazinform News Agency reports.
However, according to the Department of Ecology of the Mangistau region, there is no cause for concern, as this is a natural phenomenon.
As of February 12, specialists of the Department of Ecology of the Mangistau region took a sample of sea water in connection with the annual phenomenon when the coast of the Caspian Sea turns red. As part of the study, the water is being analyzed for the presence of chemicals and oil products. The results will be released later," the report says.
Kirill Osin, an ecologist from Aktau, said that this phenomenon occurs annually during the winter months, coinciding with the active growth phase of algae, which then begins to bloom.
Especially when it snows, the red hue can look scary. In fact, it is brown algae," the ecologist explained.
Additionally, water samples were taken at the beaches "Dostar", "Nur-Plaza" and in the area of the yacht club.
As reported earlier, the working group of experts was set to study changes in the water level of the Caspian Sea.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2025, 13:25 34986
Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Turkistan to boost local tourism
Tell a friend
Local authorities are set to draft a comprehensive plan of development of Turkistan city’s tourism sector, Kaznform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerzhan Yerkinbayev as saying at the Senate’s plenary session today.
In his words, lack of international and domestic flights became one of the factors hindering development of tourism in Turkistan.
He said that compared to 2023, the number of foreign tourists doubled in 2024. The authorities plan to add 16 new planes to the country's aircraft fleet to boost tourism.
Together with the Ministry of Transport, we are working on increasing the number of flights to Turkistan," Nyssanbayev noted.
Given the special status of Turkistan, we agreed to compile and approve a separate plan for the city’s tourism sector development," the Vice Minister said.
Senate deputies have approved today the law "On special status of Turkistan city."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.02.2025, 09:283 million tonnes of steel capacity metallurgical plant to be built in Zhambyl region 28.02.2025, 10:34156Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit 28.02.2025, 21:38136Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul 28.02.2025, 15:38101Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Industry and Construction 21.02.2025, 21:1456216Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy 21.02.2025, 14:285500127 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024 24.02.2025, 20:3754596New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named 21.02.2025, 11:1152781By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety 24.02.2025, 16:3446396New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed 06.02.2025, 18:20288801Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210156Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210136Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55209216Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation208836Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation