Over 1.7 thousand foreigners have been deported from the country by court decision

05.12.2018, 21:08 2948
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has finished the Uchastok operational preventive measure held throughout the country from September 5 to December 5, a press service of the Ministry informs.

The measure was carried out to enhance the interaction between the district inspectors of police with the population residing in the serviced administrative sites. The police inspectors inspected flats and homes, the conditions to keep civilian weapons were inspected, as well as those persons who are in the record list of the internal affairs bodies.

Production units, organizations, and facilities were also checked. The police units also inspected yards of garages, country-house plots, territories of abandoned buildings and constructions, the steam tunnels and wells.

From the beginning of the Uchastok measure, the coverage has reached over 4 million 307 thousand housing units and secondary homes, over 232 thousand administrative violations have been revealed, including over 28 thousand facts of residing without registration, over 17 thousand violations of the migration legislation by foreigners, of whom 1.7 thousand foreigners were deported by a court decision," they said in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.


The capital city's Migration Service Department has revealed 500 violations of the migration legislation, including 150 violations were made by foreigners and stateless persons. Over 50 violations were made by those who receive foreigners.

Source: BNews.kz

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Registration of pets will be carried out at the expense of holders - Ministry of Ecology

27.10.2021, 16:36 10342
Registration of pets will be carried out at the expense of holders - Ministry of Ecology
Images | Яндекс.Дзен
Registration of pets will be carried out at the expense of their holders, said Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.
 

Regarding the registration of pets, all costs will covered by their holders. At the same time, the bill provides suspension, and from September 1, 2023, this law will come into force. Pets holders will be required to register and re-register animals. In remote settlements, the registration of pets will be provided in the future with services for mobile registration of pets," Brekeshev said.

 
He noted that tariffs will not be regulated by the Government, they will be set by business entities independently.

Source: KazTAG


 
Meteorological stations installed in Sharyn, Kolsai and Turgen to alert tourists

27.10.2021, 15:03 10342
Meteorological stations installed in Sharyn, Kolsai and Turgen to alert tourists
Images | thereminder.ru

Meteorological stations have been installed in the Charyn canyon, at the Kolsai lakes and in the Turgen gorge to alert tourists, reports the press service of the Kazhydromet.

"During the pandemic, the number of travel companies and individual activists who want to showKazakhstani people the beauty of our country has soared. The development of active tourism in our country has increased the demand for hydrometeorological support. The accuracy of forecasts and early warning of precipitation and storm warnings generate revenues for entire domestic tourism industries. Kazhydromet has installed three automatic meteorological stations in the tourist zones of Kazakhstan: the Charyn canyon, Kolsai lakes and Turgen gorge," the report says.

Source: KazTAG


Only 20% of young people are involved in industry of Kazakhstan

26.10.2021, 16:07 40285
Only 20% of young people are employed in the industry in Kazakhstan, Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection said on Tuesday.
 

In the field of industry, we have seen a process of aging personnel. Only 20% of young people are employed in this area," Shapkenov said.

 
The minister also marked that required basic skills will change to 40% and there will be new formats of work: "the economy of free income", freelancers.
 

It is necessary to legislatively regulate their activities and take measures to protect labor force," he added.


Source: KazTAG

 
Most read