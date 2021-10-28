Over 1.7 thousand foreigners have been deported from the country by court decision

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has finished the Uchastok operational preventive measure held throughout the country from September 5 to December 5, a press service of the Ministry informs.





The measure was carried out to enhance the interaction between the district inspectors of police with the population residing in the serviced administrative sites. The police inspectors inspected flats and homes, the conditions to keep civilian weapons were inspected, as well as those persons who are in the record list of the internal affairs bodies.





Production units, organizations, and facilities were also checked. The police units also inspected yards of garages, country-house plots, territories of abandoned buildings and constructions, the steam tunnels and wells.





From the beginning of the Uchastok measure, the coverage has reached over 4 million 307 thousand housing units and secondary homes, over 232 thousand administrative violations have been revealed, including over 28 thousand facts of residing without registration, over 17 thousand violations of the migration legislation by foreigners, of whom 1.7 thousand foreigners were deported by a court decision," they said in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.





The capital city's Migration Service Department has revealed 500 violations of the migration legislation, including 150 violations were made by foreigners and stateless persons. Over 50 violations were made by those who receive foreigners.







