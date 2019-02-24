Over 20,000 jobs to be created under Industrialization Programme in 2019

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Zhenis Kassymbek reported to the Head of State on the course of implementation of the Industrialization Programme.

According to him, despite the fall in global base metals prices, sanctions against main trade partners - Iran and Russia and other external factors, industrial output in Kazakhstan in 2018 rose by 4.1%.

This became possible due to advanced growth in ore-mining sector (4.6%), processing industry (14.1%), chemical industry (8.1%), oil processing (8.1%), light industry (4.4%) and oil&gas production (4.8%)," said the Minister.

As for regional breakdown, Atyrau region remains the country's industrial leader with a 110.6% growth. Then come East Kazakhstan region (109.3%) and Kostanay region (108.3%). Akmola region and Astana demonstrate 106.9% and 106.7% growth respectively.

Meanwhile, some regions observe slight downfall such as Kyzylorda region (93.1%), West Kazakhstan region (95.7%) and Turkestan region (97.3%).

In 2018, the number of active enterprises in processing sector reached 14,700 (+30%). Labour productivity across sector increased by 3.5%. Investments in fixed capital rose 27%, added the Minister.

More than 1,250 projects worth 7.9trln tenge have been put into commission over the period of the Industrialization Programme's implementation. 120,000 permanent jobs have been created. More than 100 projects worth 1.3trln tenge were implemented last year which allowed creating over 13,000 permanent jobs.

In 2019, we plan to commission around 120 projects to the amount of 1.1trln tenge and employ as many as 20,000 people," Zhenis Kassymbek emphasized.

