Over 26 thousand children vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

Images | Associated Press

Health Minister Alexei Tsoi commented on the construction of a laboratory in the Zhambyl region for especially dangerous strains of viruses, Kazpravda.kz reports.

According to him, at the moment this issue is being developed in the department. In addition, Tsoi noted that any laboratories that are in the state are fully controlled by Kazakhstan.

At the moment, the issue of financing at the expense of the state is being worked out. There is a question of profitability," the minister replied.

At the same time, he did not name the exact amount required for the construction.

When asked why Kazakhstan needs such a facility, Tsoi cited as an example a laboratory already existing in the country, which has a third level of biosafety.

We have a BSL-3 laboratory that studies virus strains like COVID. The presence of such a laboratory allowed us to quickly develop a vaccine, diagnostics, in order to respond to these strains. In an ordinary laboratory, it is impossible to deal with dangerous strains, as they are infectious," explained Tsoi.

In such laboratories there are certain conditions - protective suits, special air treatment for the safety of people working inside.

Therefore, this issue is being studied. At the moment we have such a laboratory, on the basis of it we have developed the QazVac vaccine," concluded the Minister of Health.

In Kazakhstan, public discussions have ended on a draft government decree, according to which the republic wants to build a laboratory for especially dangerous strains of viruses in the fourth quarter of 2025. According to the document, the laboratory will appear in the village Gvardeisky in the Zhambyl region. The full name of the facility sounds like this: BSL-4 laboratory and underground storage for a collection of dangerous and highly dangerous strains.

The laboratory is expected to study in depth pathogens that cause serious and fatal diseases for which there are no vaccines and treatments available.