Over 3 thousand officials punished within 10 years due to condition of roads in Kazakhstan

Over 3 thousand officials were punished within 10 years due to the condition of roads in Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.

According to the results of the surveys of the street and road network, the internal affairs bodies issued more than 25 thousand orders to eliminate the identified deficiencies, and more than 3 thousand officials were brought to administrative responsibility," Mamin said, citing statistics for 10 years.

He assured that a set of measures for the development and modernization of road infrastructure is being implemented, including the transfer of roads to the first technical category, the construction of multi-level transport interchanges, underground and overhead pedestrian crossings, the expansion of automated traffic control systems and others.













