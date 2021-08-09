Digest: Over 4.3mln Kazakhstanis receive both COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Images | open sources

The Ministry of Health updated the vaccination figures in the country, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

As of August 6, 2021, the number of people received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 5,692,340 in Kazakhstan. Two COVID-19 vaccine jabs have so far been administered to 4,311,887 Kazakhstanis.

Kazakhstan adds 7,899 fresh daily COVID-19 cases





7,899 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours.





Almaty city added the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,506. Nur-Sulatn city and Karaganda region have logged 1,493 and 1,008 daily infections, respectively.





The highest triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been registered in Shymkent city – 538, followed by Aktobe region with 407 cases.





366 more fresh daily coronavirus infections have been reported in Atyrau region, 350 in Almaty region, 308 in East Kazakhstan region, 300 in Pavlodar region, 275 in Kostanay region, 263 in Akmola region, 240 in Mangistau region, 200 in Kyzylorda region, 190 in Zhambyl region, 170 in West Kazakhstan region, 155 in North Kazakhstan region, and 130 in Turkestan region.





A total of 626,412 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.





191 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan





109,163 people are under coronavirus treatment in the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.





Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 29,961 are treated as in-patients and 79,202 as out-patients.





Nationwide, those in severe condition number 1,871, in critical condition - 416, and on life support – 191.





Kazakhstan reports 426 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia





Kazakhstan has added 426 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





30 people have died of and 173 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.





Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 62,990. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 55,411 in the country.





The country's 16 areas are in the 'red zone' on the map of the COVID-19 spread.





The country’s 16 areas are in the 'red zone' on the map of the COVID-19 spread.





Almost all areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’





As of August 7, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.





Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the 'red zone' on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.





Turkestan region is placed in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.





The country remains in the coronavirus 'red zone'.













