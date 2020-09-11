Over 600 people volunteered to participate in Kazakhstan's CVI vaccine trials

627 people have volunteered to take part in clinical trials of Kazakhstan's vaccine QazCovid-in® against coronavirus infection, developed at the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the MES SC.

The Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems of the MES SC continues to recruit volunteers to participate in clinical trials of Kazakhstan's coronavirus vaccine.

Acceptance of documents ends on September 10.By date, 627 people have volunteered to experience the effect of the vaccine we have developed. At the first phase, we plan to select 44 people, in the second - already 240. High awareness of the vaccine, positive motivation and patriotism of Kazakhstanis are encouraging. Each of these 627 people is our hero, and we are very grateful to them for such a personal contribution to the preservation of the health and safety of all Kazakhstanis, "said director general of the mentioned Committee, Kunsulu Zakarya.

On July 31, the WHO included Kazakhstan's inactivated vaccine against coronavirus QazCovid-in®? in the list of candidate vaccines admitted to clinical trials.

Seven vaccine developers, led by the institute's director, became the first volunteers to receive the vaccine. According to the test results, they developed antibodies to the virus. They are healthy and continue to work.





