Over 8 thousand citizens found jobs through Employment Centre in 2018 in Astana

The Employment Centre of the Mayor’s Office of Astana pursues the national porgramme for productive employment and mass entrepreneurship development for 2017-21.

Last year over 20 thousand unemployed citizens sought for help. Active measures were carried out," reads a statement of Astana’s Employment Centre.

In the last year, over 8 thousand people were placed in permanent jobs, 836 young specialists underwent the "work experience" programme. Approximately 200 citizens, including 82 young persons, participated in sheltered employment. Out of 2 thousand persons involved in social activities, 1239 are young adults.

As you know, our Centre also provides training programmes. The last year’s data indicate that over 700 persons were trained in the specialties as mobile apps development, cybersecurity, animation, and graphic design, seamstress, welder, pastry chief as well as other specialties suited to the needs of the market," said director at the Employment Centre of the Mayor’s Office of Astana Abai Baimuldin.

Over 2000 young persons received technical and vocational education, with more than 70 state grants issued to this end. So, the tasks set for 2018 were fully accomplished,

In 2019, great emphasis will be placed on the support for the youth.

As at 3 January to 17 January, 357 persons have been placed in permanent jobs since the beginning of the new year, including 2 young adults. To date, there are over 4 thousand vacancies.

