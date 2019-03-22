Over 90% of Kazakh citizens feel negative towards corruption

Over 90% of Kazakh citizens showed their negative attitude to corruption, a 'You and Me' sociological survey revealed, a press service of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption informs.





Through the survey, the Agency could come up with the objective picture, as well as verify its efforts in taking into account the recommendations.





Back in 2016, 4 Kazakh citizens out of 10 thought of corruption as appropriate. Nevertheless, today only 1 out of 10 clings to such an attitude, that is 9 out of 10 feel negative about any occurrence of corruption," said Anar Sattybayeva.





Compared with the date referring to the previous years (2016, 2017), a positive trend has been observed. The number of people with a negative attitude towards corruption has risen by 8.8% since 2017. In 2016, the number of respondents feeling negative about corruption accounted for 60.7%, in 2017 - 81.4%, and that in 2018 - over 90.2%.





According to the head of the office of the Anti-Corruption Policy Department of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Didar Smagulov, 57% of the citizens expressed the readiness to contribute to the reduction of the corruption level.





We witness the annual growth (approximately 2%) in the number of citizens willing to take on the responsibility to combat corruption," the Agency's representative underlined.





Back in 2017, 19.9% of the citizens have ever encountered corruption, this year's figure has reduced to 13.3%. The figure is closely correlated with the overall reduction in corruption crimes throughout the country.





A social survey initiated by 'You and Me' Company involved 10 thousand respondents, including 2400 legal entities, 2400 individual entrepreneurs and 200 experts representing the scientific community, representatives of business structures and media outlets. The survey aims at determining the corruption perception level in the country, the degree of satisfaction with the country's anti-corruption policy and governmental structures' information accessibility, as well as the sustainability of anti-corruption values in the community environment.









