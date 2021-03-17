Parents of schoolchildren in Almaty called to keep on studying online "if possible"

Parents of schoolchildren in Almaty were asked to keep on studying online "if possible".

Dear parents! In connection with the transition of the city of Almaty to the "red" zone and in connection with the increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past three days, the city administration of Almaty asks to leave the children at home for online education, if possible," reads the statement.

Schools will continue operation for those parents who do not have such an opportunity in compliance with the increased sanitary and epidemiological requirements," reads the statement.













