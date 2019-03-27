Park of recreation and sports to be created on Kok-Tobe

Almaty. July 3. Kazakhstan Today - Creation of a park of recreation and sports starts on the territory of Kok-Tobe television station in Almaty next year, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"It is necessary to reconstruct the territory of television and radio station Kok-Tobe so that on the one hand it would be convenient and comfortable for tourists, and on the other hand it would not harm the architectural complex", Akim of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yesimovsaid said during his working visit while studying the future project of the landscape park of recreation and sports on the territory of Kok-Tobe TV station.



We recall that two years ago Akhmetzhan Yesimov suggested the use of the TV tower as an object of tourism. The agreement on the reconstruction was signed in March this year with the Minister of Transport and Communications, where the main points are renovation of the television station, reconstruction of the facade of the technical building, the establishment of landscape areas, as well as general construction and repair work in areas allocated for tourism purposes.



The chief designer of the modernization plan of the President the Union of designers Timur Suleimenov noted that the dominance of the mountain Kok-Tube allows you to create a large recreational area. According to experts, the engineering survey of the area will require 25 million tenge. The work is expected to begin next year. On the territory of the television station it is planned to build a museum of nature in Almaty, a large entertainment center, entertainment area for children and youth, cinema, amusement rides, banquet hall and galleries of cultural centers of the Peoples of Kazakhstan.



Almaty television station Kok-Tobe was built between 1975 and 1983: On June 1, 1984 it was put into operation. Cost of order: 600 million rubles.



The tower is one of the most earthquake-resistant and high buildings in the world. It is the 2nd among the highest vertical structures of Kazakhstan, and the 32th in the world (at the time of putting into operation it took the 4th place in the world).



The TV tower is located below the top of the mountain Kok-Tube, to the south-east of the city center. Tower height is 371.5 meters.



Major repairs and alterations of the technical parts of the Kok-Tobe Department of Radio and Television building were carried out as part of realization of the first phase of the digital broadcasting. The total cost of works is 160 million tenge.



