Patient Monitoring Center opened in Almaty

Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev has informed of the opening of the Patient Monitoring Center in Almaty city.

In his words, the city health care system's all resources are deployed in the midst of the spread of COVID-19.





According to an Instagram post published by Sagintayev, primary health care units have been affected the same as infectious and temporary hospitals. Given the current situation, a virtual infectious hospital has been launched. Policlinics have mobile teams to monitor COVID-19 patients.





The Patient Monitoring Center has been opened at the Scientific Research Institute of Cardiology and Internal Diseases jointly with the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University. It centers on a round-the-clock monitoring of high risk patients to minimize complications in out-patient treatment, especially in the older population.





The last month saw SARS and pneumonia cases rise by fivefold in Almaty, which caused pressure on ambulance services. Ambulance calls rose from 2.5 thousand in May to 4 thousand in June, with one ambulance team.





















