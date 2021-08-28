People can enter pharmacies in Almaty without Ashyq identification

Images | open sources

Chief sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin has excluded pharmacies from the Ashyq project in Almaty.

Exclude the inclusion of pharmacies in the Ashyq project in subparagraph 2 of paragraph 2 of the resolution of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the city of Almaty No. 23 dated July 23, 2021," reads Bekshin's new resolution dated August 26.

PCR laboratories were not excluded from the Ashyq project.













