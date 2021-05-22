People’s Daily’s Efforts in Developing High-quality New Media Products

People's Daily presented research on the development of High-quality New Media Products during the SCO People's Diplomacy Forum at a network seminar on the media of China and the SCO member states.

According to the research, by December 2020, China was home to 989 million net users, up by 85.4 million compared to March 2020. And the Internet penetration rate reached 70.4%, 5.9 percentage points higher than that in March 2020.

By December 2020, the number of mobile phone netizens in China hit 986 million, increasing by 88.85 million compared to March 2020. Mobile phone netizens accounted for about 99.7 percent of the Chinese internet users.

- By December 2020, mobile phone netizens accounted for about 99.7 percent of the Chinese internet users, an increase of 0.4 percentage point from March 2020. The proportions of netizens using desktop computers, laptops, televisions and tablets was 32.8%, 28.3%, 24% and 22.9% respectively. All are lower than the figures in March 2020.

- By December 2020, Chinese netizens spent 26.2 hours online per week on average, 4.6 hours less than that in March 2020.

- By December 2020, the internet population in China's rural area amounted to 309 million, accounting for 31.3 percent of the total online population in the country, an increase of 54.71 million from March 2020. The number of urban Internet users was 680 million, accounting for 68.7% of the total Internet users, an increase of 30.69 million from March 2020.

- By December 2020, the male-female ratio was 51:49 among Chinese Internet users, which is basically in line with the sex ratio of the total population.

- By December 2020, of Chinese Internet users, the proportion of netizens aged 20-29, 30-39, 40-49 were 17.8%, 20. 5% and 18.8% respectively, They are the top three age groups. The proportion of netizens aged 50 and above increased from 16.9% in March 2020 to 26.3%, indicating that the Internet has further penetrated into the middle-aged and elderly population", - the research says.

Education qualifications of Chinese netizens by December 2020 were as follows:

junior high school students constituted 40.3% of the Chinese netizen population, and this percentage was 20.6% for senior high school/secondary specialized school/technical school students. The proportion of elementary school students or below increased from 17.2% in March 2020 to 19.3%.





