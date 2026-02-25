Phoenix Hosts Annual Ambassador's Ball in Honor of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

. Arizona hosted the 35th Annual Ambassador's Ball in honor of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was organized by the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Arizona, Hugh Holman, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Ambassador's Ball serves as a prominent diplomatic and cultural platform dedicated to strengthening bilateral ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Arizona in the fields of culture, education, and economic cooperation. The ceremony brought together more than 500 guests, including senior officials of the State of Arizona and the City of Phoenix, members of the State Senate, prominent representatives of the business community, and members of the diplomatic corps.





Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov delivered the opening remarks. He spoke on the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education and the economy.





Among the distinguished guests, the President of the University of Arizona spoke about the institution's academic partnership with Kozybayev University in Petropavl, North Kazakhstan. Launched in 2022 at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this partnership today stands as one of the most successful examples of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in higher education.





An integral and memorable part of the evening was the cultural program. Guests enjoyed performances by the Turan ethno-folklore ensemble, which presented the rich musical heritage of the Kazakh people, as well as dancers performing pieces of traditional Kazakh choreographic art. The cultural segment of the event was met with great interest by the audience.





The 35th Ambassador's Ball reaffirmed the steady interest of Arizona's business and political community in Kazakhstan. The event took place in a warm atmosphere and brought together a record number of participants in recent years.