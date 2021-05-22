Scandalous photo and video filming during saiga lambing to be banned in Kazakhstan

fotovmire.ru

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan is initiating the development of a special document that regulates the complete ban on photo and video filming during saiga lambing, the ministry's press service said.

Work in this direction will be strengthened through the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife. Note that such a norm was not adopted earlier. This initiative was the result of public outcry around photography with a newborn saiga," the statement says.

The ministry informed that the coverage of the theme of fauna and forestry requires a special attitude.

It should be reminded that the largest population of saigas inhabits Kazakhstan. Over 90% of the world's saiga population is in our country. Three saiga populations inhabit here - Betpakdala, Ural and Ustyurt.

A scandalous photo session of Kazakh actress Almira Tursyn with a newborn saiga has enraged the public, who fear that after a person has held a cub in his arms, his mother may not accept him back, moreover, the animal may die.

Recently, a storm of indignation has been growing on social networks about a photo session with small saigas. All of them can die, because they become easily vulnerable, the mother can turn away from them because of the different smell. For predators, these smells are like a beacon, through which they become easy prey," said Batyr Seikenov, businessman.

He was outraged by the position of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, which approved such treatment of animals. Meanwhile, the press service of the department, taking this opportunity, even organized a press tour for journalists, during which everyone took a photo with the Red Book animal.

As the press secretary of the Ministry of Ecology Samal Ibraeva assured, not a single saiga calf was injured during the photo shooting.

This is a blatant lie. We demand from the Ministry of Ecology to stop bullying animals, treat our nature inhumanely, and we claim the Ministry of Internal Affairs and anti-corruption agency to check this department for abuse of authority. Recently, it is more engaged in self-promotion, and not animals," Seikenov said.













