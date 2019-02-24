Pifagor founder tells President how to fall in love with maths

Assan Zholdassov, founder of Pifagor company, revealed how to fall in love with mathematics.

While speaking at the meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday, Assan Zholdassov said it is necessary to show children the beauty of maths and how helpful it is.

I was raised in an ordinary family. My mother was a teacher who devoted her entire life to teaching... When I was child, I loved maths and decided to make it my profession. At first, I started participating in various maths competitions. Then, when I turned 17, I started training other children. I really liked it and opened my own school at the age of 19," said Zholdassov, when recollecting how Pifagor company came to be.

Today, Pifagor is a big company, its staff includes 130 teachers and mentors in three cities of Kazakhstan - Astana, Almaty and Taraz teaching approximately 1,500 talented kids. Over the past decade the school has trained over 10,000 children.

Assan Zholdassov proudly added that his company offers grants to the most talented youngsters.

Recall that President Nazarbayev met with the winners of the 100 new faces of Kazakhstan project in Astana on Wednesday. Assan Zholdassov happens to be one of the winners of the project.

