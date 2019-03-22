Pilot spelling in Latin tested in Kazakhstan

According to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan. A pilot spelling in Latin, testing of a pilot project for new rules of spelling in Latin has started in Kazakhstan.





Around 300 pupils who came to Baldauren health canter assisted experts to find out the poor spelling of the new alphabet.





The new alphabet has already approved. The next stage is spelling rules which are under development," chairman of the Committee for the languages’ development and socio-political work of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Kuat Borashev stated.





In his words, the broad layers of the population around the whole country will undergo the similar testing.





The transition of the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet is first and foremost the concern of our state about the future of our country, its integration into the world space, and the opinion of our young generation is important for us, because it is for them to live in the future and use the new Kazakh alphabet, public figure, general director of Til-Kazyna national scientific and practical center Grifolla Yessim.





Statistical data gained following the approbation will be taken into account when developing a draft of new spelling rules.





Pupils were given brochures with six different tasks that cover all the problems of spelling standards. Tasks, where children will have difficulties and make many mistakes, will be taken into account," member of the spelling group professor of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan Nazigul Tulenbergenova noted.





The collection of tasks consists of six pages. The first tasks of the collection offer the student to choose a convenient and correct, in his opinion, variant of writing Kazakh words in Latin, and also try to write the proposed words in two versions - "correct" and "convenient."





It should be reminded, In October 2017, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed the transition from Cyrillic to the Latin alphabet.









