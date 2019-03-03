Plane with Kazakhstan footballers is urgently landed in Yerevan

Astana. 27 March. Kazakhstan Today - The plane of the football national team of Kazakhstan was urgently landed in Yerevan. The reason is the malfunction of the landing gear.



It is reported in Twitter account of the media officer Erbol Kairov, kazfootball.kz wrote.



"The aircraft commander decided to return to the airport. After changing the chartered aircraft it is planned to depart back to Kazakhstan. The plane with Kazakhstan footballers was urgently landed in Yerevan, where it took off. The reason is the malfunction of the landing gear", it is written in the message.



Let's remind, the national team of Kazakhstan today in the qualifying match for the World Cup-2018 was lost to Armenia national team with a score 0:2.



