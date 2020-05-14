Plasma treatment cuts mortality from 15% to 6% - trial

The mortality rate of patients treated with hyperimmune plasma fell from 15% to 6% in trials carried out on 467 patients at the Policlinico San Matteo hospital in Pavia with the Mantua ASST hospital. The results were presented Monday at the Lombardy regional government offices.

