PM congratulates civil servants of Kazakhstan on their professional holiday

Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstani civil servants on their professional holiday.

“Dear public servants of Kazakhstan, I congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The quality fulfillment by state bodies of their functions, the effectiveness of the provision of services to the public, the rule of law, the implementation of state development programs and, in general, the country's economic growth, quality of life and the well-being of the Kazakh people depend on your professionalism and diligence.

I wish all public servants good health, prosperity, success, increased professionalism and career growth!

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Askar Mamin."



