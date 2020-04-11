PM instructs to ensure construction and commissioning of 15 million square meters of housing

At the government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the implementation of the Nurly Zher State Program was reviewed.

Reports were presented by First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, akims of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Shymkent Murat Aytenov and West Kazakhstan Region Gali Iskaliyev, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

This year, within the framework of the Nurly Zher program, it is planned to build 15 million squared meters of housing. Over 32 thousand families from socially vulnerable groups of the population, low-income and youth, employees of budgetary organizations will be provided with rental and credit apartments.

To date, under the Economy of Simple Things program of preferential lending, 33 projects of the domestic construction industry worth 178 billion tenge (glass, fittings, sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, paintwork) are being implemented. Their introduction will increase the share of Kazakhstani content in housing construction up to 95% and create about 8 thousand new jobs.

In the current conditions, the most important task of the Government is to increase the pace of construction, provide the population with housing, maintain existing ones and create new jobs. Today, about 700 thousand of our citizens are involved in the construction industry," said Mamin, emphasizing that the construction industry is one of the main drivers of the economy.

The prime minister instructed to start the construction season on time, to ensure the commissioning of the planned volume of housing and the full development of the allocated funds.

The Head of Government instructed the akims to ensure an accelerated pace of construction, adjust financing plans and revise the previously announced deadlines, as well as complete the development of all project documentation for the declared volumes of construction.

Askar Mamin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, together with the Atameken NCE, to ensure the timely launch of construction industry projects implemented under the Economy of Simple Things program and to intensify work on the creation of new domestic industries.





