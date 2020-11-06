Pneumonia cases rise sharply in Kazakhstan

The number of pneumonia cases has grown sharply in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reporting.

269 cases were registered per day, 4 of them the day before.

Since August 1, 2020, 405 people have died of pneumonia, including one in the past day.









