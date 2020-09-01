Pneumonia with CVI signs found in another 483 Kazakhstanis

483 cases of pneumonia with signs of COVID-19 were registered in Kazakhstan per day.

According to the official website coronavirus2020.kz, over the past day, 483 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection were registered.

218 people have recovered. 4 deaths were recorded.

Since August 1, 25115 people have got pneumonia with symptoms of CVI in Kazakhstan, 5517 patients have recovered, and 282 died.













