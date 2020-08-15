Pneumonia with signs of coronavirus: 972 infected and 7 deaths per day in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, over the past day, almost a thousand cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection were recorded, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.





Over the past day, 972 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 7 deaths were recorded," the statement said.





In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 15,732, deaths - 188.





Recall that at the moment, 23,281 people continue to receive treatment for coronavirus infection, including 100 children. There are 4,151 patients in hospitals and 19,130 - on the outpatient treatment.





According to the Ministry of Health, 423 people are in serious condition, 106 - in extremely critical condition, 99 are on lung ventilators.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.