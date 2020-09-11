Pneumonia with signs of coronavirus claimed one more life in Kazakhstan

Pneumonia with signs of coronavirus has claimed one more life in Kazakhstan, reports the Ministry of Health Care of Kazakhstan.
Over the past day, 347 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection have been recorded, one person has died and have 57 people recovered," reads the report.
In total since August 1, the following statistics have been registered: new cases - 28 575, deaths - 317, recovered - 6605.
Source: KazTAG
