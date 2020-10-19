Pneumonia with signs of coronavirus claimed two more lives in Kazakhstan within past day

Pneumonia with the signs of coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Kazakhstan within the past day.

Over the past day, 166 cases of the disease were registered, two cases with a lethal outcome. 58 people have recovered," reads the report.

Since August 1, the following statistics have been registered: cases - 35 559, fatal cases - 376, 28 118 people recovered.













