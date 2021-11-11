Police began inspection after posting a video of a killed wolf

Images | screen from video
Earlier on social networks, a Kazakhstani posted a video with a killed wolf.
Employees of the local police of the Turkestan region PD are conducting an inspection in relation to the persons who shot the animal, and it is also being found out whether they have a permit to hunt," the regional police department said in a statement.
If the fact of illegal shooting of a wolf is confirmed, then the issue of liability under Part 1 of Art. 382 of the Administrative Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Violation of requirements for the use of animal world and rules of hunting" will be considered, added the press service.
