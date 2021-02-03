Police can be called on mobile app

Mobile application '102' for calling the police has been launched in Kazakhstan, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Yerlan Turgumbayev, announcing it on Facebook.

We are officially launching a new service, convenient for the population - the mobile application 102'', Turgumbayev wrote.

The mobile application of the Ministry, he said, enables sending short messages about what is happening, photos, videos from the scene.

Moreover, it is possible to make video calls. In this case, the location of the caller is determined, and the operators of the central control center can see what is happening and immediately take appropriate response measures.

Through the app, you can also contact the internal security service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to report the facts of corruption, extortion by a police officer.













