Police stopped a mass meeting with Russian blogger in Almaty

IMAGES | OPEN SOURCES
While monitoring social networks, police departent revealed information that a well-known Russian blogger is holding a meeting with his subscribers at 59 Tolebi Street, behind the KBTU building on the north side. The police department of the Almaly region prevented the meeting," Yesen Iskakov, head of the police department of the Almaty region said.
He reminded that Almaty is in the red zone and gatherings of a large number of people are prohibited.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.