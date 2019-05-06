Policeman sentenced to 9 years for raping 14-year-old girl

Aktobe. July 26. Kazakhstan Today - In Aktobea policeman was sentenced to nine years in maximum security prison for the rape of a 14-year-old girl, Kazakhstan Todayreports.



According to the newspaper "Diapazon", the girl met the 23-year-old policeman in "M-agent". They talked about a week, and then the man offered to meet.



As the Court found, on July 7 last year, he and his four friends arrived to her by car. Then he took her to the area of summer cottages, where raped her.



Over a year has passed from the day of the crime and before sentencing. The case has repeatedly sent for further investigation. As a result, the Traffic Police officer went on trial under the article "Rape" and as for his friends, a criminal case against them is allocated in a separate proceeding.



The mother of the girl considers that the case against the police officer was fabricated. "He just could not make this, he was always kind and considerate. He was never seen drunk and fighting. He has good character reference at work. There are many contradictions in the case. According to the details of calls, during the time when she was allegedly raped by my son, she called him several times on his mobile phone. How can it happen? Then mother brought the girl's underwear to the police two weeks later. It cannot be considered as evidence. There was nonsense with witnesses. The investigative experiment was attended by six witnesses. It was found that they don't live in the city, they are not found at the registered addresses. I went to one address by myself, and it was a bank there", she said.



Meanwhile, the girl's mother said that the sentence imposed is fair. "The verdict rendered correctly, his guilt is proved. I would not wish anyone to experience that, to experience such a psychological trauma being just 14 years old. My daughter is constantly under the supervision of a psychologist. Nobody knows what consequences can be in the future. This is impossible to forget. My daughter will have a long rehabilitation period. Each year in police things like this happen, it is not normal. How can we trust the law enforcement agencies?", she said.



The verdict had not yet entered in the force.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.