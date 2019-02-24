Policemen handed with cars in Kyzylorda region

Kyzylorda. 22 June. Kazakhstan Today - The opening of the centre of stationary police was held in Kyzylorda region by the 25th anniversary of KazakhstanИs Police.



According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, the center has all necessary conditions for the policemen. The project is a joint work of the local executives and the representatives of public prosecution bodies. The center has current equipment, a computer as well as the special base of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



At the same time, 13 centers of stationary police will be opened in other districts of the city.



In addition, 69 car keys of the mark "Toyota Corolla" were handed to the policemen. The new cars were handed to the battalion of the traffic patrol police. This will enable the increase of the reaction speed of the work of the services during the provision of public order in the region.



"As was specially noted by Head of State N. Nazarbayev, the calmness, well-being and peaceful life of our people are worthy than anything. Because of the work you do on formation of the public order and defense of the calmness of the people since the start of the year the number of the registered violations decreased by eleven percent. The uncovering of the heavy and especially grave crimes has comprised eighty percent. With the assistance of GovernorИs Office all the conditions for the work of the policemen were created. 6,5 billion tenge as well as around 2 billion tenge was allocated to the improvement of the material and technical base of the Bodies of Internal Affairs", Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev said during the solemn event.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



