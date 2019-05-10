Population census to save KZT1.5bn due to denial of paper blank forms in Kazakhstan

It is planned to save one and a half billion tenges when conducting the population census as a result of the switch to an eletronic format and the denial of paper blank forms.





According to the deputies, when conducting the population census taken in 2009, more than 6 billion tenges were allocated from the budget.





In 2009, expenses per person made up 430 tenges. In 2019, in order to conduct the general population census, the funds per person will be 480 tenges. That is, over 10 years the increase has made up 11%. Taking into account inflation, over this period the amount of expenses has decreased in real terms due to automatization and digitalization," said National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov at the plenary session of the Majilis.





In turn, Vice Minister of Finance Berik Sholpankulov noted that in connection to digitalization and switch to electronic blank forms, the state will save more than 1.5 billion tenges.





By the means of digitalization, it is planned to save one and a half billion tenegs as a result of the denial of paper blank forms. We do not plan to purchase paper blanks anymore," said Sholpankulov.









