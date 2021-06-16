Population of Kazakhstan approaching 19 million

The population of Kazakhstan as of May 1, 2021 exceeded 18.96 million people, reports the statistics agency.

The population of the country as of May 1, 2021 was 18 962.9 thousand people, including urban – 11 221.1 thousand (59.2%), rural - 7741.8 thousand (40.8%) people ... Compared to April 1, 2020, the population has increased by 251.7 thousand people or 1.3%, " reads the report.

The balance of external migration of the population was negative - 4638 people: 2853 people arrived in Kazakhstan, 7491 people left in January-April 2021.





